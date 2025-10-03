CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,554,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $106,745,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,302,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after acquiring an additional 970,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,407,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 783,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,483,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,762,000 after acquiring an additional 753,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $76.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

