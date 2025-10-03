Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $22,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of STZ opened at $140.51 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $131.20 and a 1-year high of $254.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.