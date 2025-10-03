Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$51.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.11.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Company Profile
Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.
