Covea Finance Sells 107,085 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Covea Finance lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 107,085 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,037,963,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $222.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,842,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,205,179. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

