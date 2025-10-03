Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.76.

CCI stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $115.89. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.21.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

