Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 114.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

