DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 442.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 41.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $211,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DoorDash by 111.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $270.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.32. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.62 and a 12 month high of $278.15. The company has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. The trade was a 68.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 891,841 shares of company stock worth $220,178,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.42.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

