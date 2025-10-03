DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.50% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price target on DraftKings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “under perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $54.00 price target on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.99. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,190,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,760,995.70. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,461 shares in the company, valued at $63,129.81. This represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 658,331 shares of company stock worth $29,285,365. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 434,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

