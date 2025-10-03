Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Holdings Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,799,000 after buying an additional 2,680,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,264,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,664,000 after purchasing an additional 706,656 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 827.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,780,000 after purchasing an additional 74,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 747,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after purchasing an additional 482,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $37.74 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and twelve have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $55.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

