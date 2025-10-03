ERn Financial LLC Sells 3,820 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

ERn Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 14,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,473,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.18 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.47 and a 200-day moving average of $256.30.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
