Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 562.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,581.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OHI stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $44.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 165.43%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

