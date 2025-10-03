Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 514 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 443.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 151.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 220.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.12 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

