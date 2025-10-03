Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 691 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIS opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $30.84.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

