Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of GPI opened at $446.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.44. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $344.38 and a one year high of $490.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.57.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total value of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8 shares in the company, valued at $3,343.84. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

