Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 687 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.18. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

