Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 6,676 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $188.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $191.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $13,995,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,083,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,264,836,511.83. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,097,407 shares of company stock valued at $714,378,504 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

