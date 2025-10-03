GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,881,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,068,000 after buying an additional 976,587 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,989,000 after buying an additional 949,486 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,915,000 after buying an additional 567,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 914,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,828,000 after buying an additional 414,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $102.68 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.23.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,111,904. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

