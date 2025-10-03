GAMMA Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Progyny alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 7.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after buying an additional 90,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 266,853 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $13,645,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Progyny by 458.2% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 515,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 423,257 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,843.12. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,522.04. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,895 shares of company stock worth $179,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGNY

Progyny Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.70 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.