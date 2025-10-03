GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 368.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,938,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 826,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 713,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 109,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 461,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 17,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $671,504.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,542.88. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 11,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $400,603.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $794,712.44. The trade was a 33.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,792 shares of company stock worth $2,084,207. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.