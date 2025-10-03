GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 2,653 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. $CRSR

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 206.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRSR. Barclays upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $845.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $320.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.