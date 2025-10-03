GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 706 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. $BLFS

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 247,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.90 and a beta of 1.95. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 500,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,707,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,654,826. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 124,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,497.54. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,198 shares of company stock valued at $23,981,317 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BioLife Solutions

About BioLife Solutions

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.