GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Acquires New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $83.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

