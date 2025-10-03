GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Acquires New Shares in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $2,900,814.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $6,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,064,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,580 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKLO opened at $128.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

