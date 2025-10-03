GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Buys New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $102.64.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

