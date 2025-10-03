GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $165.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $166.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

