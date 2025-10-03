GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,240. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,472,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,852,320. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,206,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $174.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.