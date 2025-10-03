GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 16.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Teladoc Health by 79.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 102.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Teladoc Health by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

