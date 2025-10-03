GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Invests $217,000 in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 827 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Labcorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Labcorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,160,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Labcorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $1,059,352.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,209.08. This trade represents a 63.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock worth $4,074,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $279.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.18. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $289.20.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Labcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.