GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Invests $223,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total transaction of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,260.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,290. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $312.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.80. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.21 and a 52 week high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.38.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

