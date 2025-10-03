GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Invests $236,000 in Wabtec $WAB

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Wabtec by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Wabtec by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Wabtec by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Wabtec by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Wabtec by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,974,408.13. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,369 shares of company stock worth $1,042,586. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $197.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.40 and its 200-day moving average is $193.90. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.88.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

