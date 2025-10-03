GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Invests $44,000 in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 89,494 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 500,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 286,477 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.27 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 53.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

