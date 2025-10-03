GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $375.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $223.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.33.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU opened at $178.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

