GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 15,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $96.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $97.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

