GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New Investment in STERIS plc $STE

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 6.5% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 106.2% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 122,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the sale, the director owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 83.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $4,546,940. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $242.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.01. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $253.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

