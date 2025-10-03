GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. $TOST

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOST. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 14,258.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,686 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,650,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toast by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,203,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,473,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.15 and a beta of 1.94. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $49.66.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, Director Paul D. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 226,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,682.96. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $83,213.60. Following the sale, the president directly owned 890,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,097,774.84. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,423 shares of company stock valued at $913,065 in the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TOST. DA Davidson increased their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

