GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.78.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average of $129.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,371.98. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

