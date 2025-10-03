GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 783.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $338.18 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.47 and a 200-day moving average of $256.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

