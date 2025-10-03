GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $650,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.