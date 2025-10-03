GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 93 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,049,000 after acquiring an additional 954,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,383,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,575,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,023,000 after acquiring an additional 250,684 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,863,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,042,000 after acquiring an additional 100,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,819,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,420,000 after buying an additional 120,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Melius Research upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.1%

WCN stock opened at $173.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.43. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.36 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.