GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Takes $180,000 Position in Ford Motor Company $F

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 47.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 43,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Dbs Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.57.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.4%

F opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

