GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Copart alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Crown Oak Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC now owns 179,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in Copart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 21,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Copart by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Copart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.