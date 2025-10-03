GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Takes Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 39.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

FLEX opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $566,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,492.54. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $628,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 263,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,247,709. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,667. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

