GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.02 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

