GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Takes Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $233.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $203.02 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

