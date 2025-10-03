GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Trims Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $39,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

