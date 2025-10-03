Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,334,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,251 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Global Payments by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,107,000 after purchasing an additional 874,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Payments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,451,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,624,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 75,379.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

