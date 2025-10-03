Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 93,547.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1704 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

