Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Corvex Management LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.2% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,841,000 after buying an additional 2,129,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 361.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $165,484,000 after buying an additional 1,662,093 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 11,714.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $92,184,000 after buying an additional 1,152,048 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 52.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $230,818,000 after buying an additional 996,589 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,057.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 922,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $99.30 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.