Greenleaf Trust Buys 46 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $853.00.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,851,900. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total value of $2,739,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $34,647,566.80. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,702 shares of company stock worth $53,834,480. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $930.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $842.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $715.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

