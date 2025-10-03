Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,706,000 after purchasing an additional 642,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,421,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 817,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 652.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,981,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after buying an additional 1,718,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $171.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $195.50. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

